MILWAUKEE — Police say one person has been fatally shot and another wounded on Milwaukee's northwest side.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at a residence. Police say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second 20-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators are working on a motive and don't have anyone in custody.
