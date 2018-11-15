DORAN, Minn. — Authorities say the driver of an SUV is dead after colliding with a freight train in western Minnesota.

Wilkin County Chief Deputy Josh Nack says the victim was driving a Chevrolet Suburban that collided with the BNSF train at a crossing near Doran south of Breckenridge on Highway 9 on Thursday morning.

KFGO Radio reports the SUV burst into flames. The Ramsey County medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim.

Nack says there are lighted cross arms at the grade crossing. The road was slippery but it's not been determined if that was a factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation.