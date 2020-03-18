MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one person has died in a shooting at a city park.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert triggered by gunfire in Washington Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers searched the park and discovered a shooting victim in a lagoon, police said.
The Milwaukee Fire Department's dive team responded and recovered the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male victim in his mid-20s has not been identified. Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified.
