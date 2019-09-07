A person was shot and killed overnight in the Battle Creek neighborhood on the eastern edge of St. Paul, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
The shooting death was in the 2100 block of Glenridge Avenue, near Battle Creek Regional Park, police said.
Police said more information would be released Saturday morning.
STAFF REPORT
