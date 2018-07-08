A man was removed dead from a home in the Lake Minnetonka area, and police and the medical examiner are involved in the investigation.

The St. Bonifacius residence is located in the 4000 block of Tower Street, according to Minnetrista police, which serves the community about 2 miles west of Lake Minnetonka.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed that a call came in about 5:45 p.m. Saturday for someone unconscious in an apartment. Police arrived to find the 22-year-old man dead at the scene, the audio continued. He previously lived in Chino, Calif., the dispatch audio added.

The man was identified by his mother on Facebook as Everett L. Hawk.

Hawk attended nearby Crown College and played football there as recently as 2016, according to his Facebook page and the team’s website.

A man was questioned outside the apartment building, but no arrests have been announced, according to the audio.

There are no further details being disclosed until at least Monday in the form of a news release, police said Sunday morning.

Along with police, the State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.