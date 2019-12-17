HIBBING, Minn. — One person has died in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota.

Multiple fire departments responded to a home engulfed in flames in Hibbing shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say the victim was found dead in the house once firefighters extinguished the fire.

The victim will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office is assisting local investigators.