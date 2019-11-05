VIRGINIA, Minn. — One person is dead after a crash on a mine road on northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

The city of Virginia Fire Department was called Tuesday morning to the crash on a haul road in ArcelorMittal's Minorca mine. Fire Battalion Chief Erik Jonassen tells the Mesabi Daily News one person was found not breathing and was later reported dead.

The vehicle was reportedly a service truck. The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

ArcelorMittal says the company is "deeply troubled" by the incident and "will make every effort to understand" what happened and prevent it from happening again.

The Virginia Police Department and Mine Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death along with Arcelor and the United Steelworkers.