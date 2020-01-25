MILWAUKEE — One person died Saturday after a crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad car.
Authorities said the crash happened Saturday morning in downtown Milwaukee. The deputy's squad car was traveling north on 10th Street when it collided with a westbound car on State Street.
The westbound car flipped over, trapping two people who had to be extricated.
Authorities say the driver of that car died. WISN-TV reports a female passenger and the deputy were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.
Milwaukee police are investigating.
