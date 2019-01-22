FOND DU LAC, Wis. — One man is dead after two all-terrain vehicles broke through the ice on Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac County.
Authorities say a 55-year-old man, Peter Zacherl, was traveling in a group of ATV riders near the Fond du Lac River Monday about 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle broke through the ice. Another ATV carrying a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man and a 22-year-old woman was unable to stop and plunged into the water.
A third vehicle was able to stop and the operator helped the woman from the water. The 23-year-old man tried to rescue Zacherl.
First responders pulled both men from the water. Zacherl was pronounced dead at a hospital. The younger man and the woman were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
