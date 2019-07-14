MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The driver of a minivan was killed when an Amtrak train slammed into the vehicle at a suburban Chicago crossing.
Police in Morton Grove say the train carrying 254 passengers was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee on Sunday when it hit the minivan. The driver, who was identified as a male, was the only person in the minivan.
Authorities say there were no injuries reported among the passengers aboard the train.
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says railroad personnel are cooperating with local law enforcement investigating the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
American Airlines extends Boeing plane flight cancellations
American Airlines said Sunday that it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two months longer than it had planned.
Business
1 dead after Amtrak train hits van in suburban Chicago
The driver of a minivan was killed when an Amtrak train slammed into the vehicle at a suburban Chicago crossing.
National
Decorated soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan
U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.
Variety
Inside Epstein network, layer upon layer to protect the boss
A few cells away from drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a New York City jail, jet-setting financier Jeffrey Epstein sits accused of running a different kind of criminal network.
National
Average US price of gas up by 10 cents per gallon to $2.83
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks to $2.83.