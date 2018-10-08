SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico say one person has died and four others were injured following a shooting at a nightclub in the U.S. territory.
Authorities said in a statement that the shooting occurred early Monday at a club called Like in the capital of San Juan. The club was hosting a special event because Monday is a Columbus Day holiday in Puerto Rico.
No one has been arrested. Police said they are investigating what prompted the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 15; 333 injured
The death toll from a 5.9 earthquake that hit Haiti over the weekend rose to at least 15 people with 333 injured, according to updated figures released Monday by authorities, as rescue crews worked to help victims spooked by strong aftershocks.
World
Turkey says Syrian rebels withdraw heavy weapons in Idlib
Syrian rebels finished withdrawing all their heavy weapons from the front lines in the northwestern province of Idlib on Monday, Turkey's state-run news agency said, quoting unnamed opposition figures and Turkish officials.
World
US Marines leader in Australia replaced over alcohol charge
The commander of more than 1,500 U.S. Marines in northern Australia was relieved of his duties after police caught him driving under the influence of alcohol, the Marine Corps said Monday.
World
Cameroon opposition leader claims victory; results not given
As Cameroon electoral workers counted votes, an opposition candidate proclaimed himself the victor of the nation's election, despite warnings from the electoral commission that only the Constitutional Council can legally announce the winner of the presidential race.
World
Missing Saudi journalist once a voice of reform in kingdom
Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who disappeared last week after a visit to his country's consulate in Turkey, was once a Saudi insider. A close aide to the kingdom's former spy chief, he had been a leading voice in the country's prominent dailies, including the main English newspapers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.