FORT SMITH, Ark. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died and four other people were injured after an early morning house fire in western Arkansas.
Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the fire in Fort Smith, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. The Fort Smith Police Department says three other children were life-flighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while their mother is in intensive care at a Fort Smith hospital.
No names have been released, and police say more details will be released following an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
