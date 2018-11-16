TOWN OF WHEATLAND, Wis. — One person is dead and three others are wounded in an overnight shooting in Kenosha County.

Sheriff's officials say the shooting happened in a home in the Town of Wheatland about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene. A short time later, deputies were called to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake where two additional victims were found. Surviving victims were rushed to area hospitals.

Detectives are looking for a black, four-door car that was seen at the gas station. No one is in custody.