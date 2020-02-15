BERLIN — German authorities say one person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin music venue.
Police in the German capital said Saturday that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city.
The suspects were able to flee.
It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue Friday night, a Turkish comedy night.
Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Nearly a dozen smaller Minneapolis buildings were razed for the IDS Center. The city's better for it
More from Star Tribune
Variety Nearly a dozen smaller Minneapolis buildings were razed for the IDS Center. The city's better for it
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue
German authorities say one person has been killed and three others injured following a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin music venue.
World
FAA allows US civilian flights to resume over Persian Gulf
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that American civilian flights can resume operations over much of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman region, loosening restrictions announced five weeks ago amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
World
Indonesia rebels say they took weapons from crashed chopper
Rebels in Indonesia's Papua province said Saturday they had seized weapons and ammunition from a military helicopter that crashed eight months ago in jungle-covered mountains.
World
Warren Buffett's son helps Colombia kick cocaine curse
With Colombian military snipers in position, Howard Buffett descends from a helicopter and trudges through the wet grass in steel-toe boots chewed through by his dog's teeth.
World
Freezing weather compounds crisis for displaced in Syria
A military offensive on an opposition-controlled region of northwestern Syria has created one of the worst catastrophes for civilians in the country's long-running war, sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing, many of them sleeping in open fields and under trees in freezing temperatures.