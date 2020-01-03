AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed and three others hurt in a reported "stabbing incident" Friday morning in downtown Austin and a suspect was in custody, police and emergency officials said.
Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene on South Congress Avenue.
Austin police said a suspect was in custody and that "no other known suspects are outstanding" but it wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Middle East long riven by killings of high-profile figures
Killings of major political and military figures have been a recurring factor in the modern Middle East, often presenting a defining moment and changing the…
Nation
1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin
One person was killed and three others hurt in a reported "stabbing incident" Friday morning in downtown Austin and a suspect was in custody, police and emergency officials said.
Business
Oil prices surge, stocks slip after US kills Iranian general
Oil prices are up sharply and major stock markets are falling after U.S. forces in Iraq killed a top Iranian general. The price of oil surged 3.5% and major indexes were down 0.8% in early trading . The drops came after a bullish start to the New Year and a blockbuster gain in 2019. News of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation. The S&P 500 fell 25 points, or 0.8%, to 3,232. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 224 points, or 0.8%, to 28,640. The Nasdaq lost 77 points, or 0.9%, to 9,013. Bond prices rose.
Music
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby arrested on battery charge
Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, according to court records.
Nation
Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M
A South Carolina aviation foundation is trying to raise money to repair a historic Vietnam War-era attack helicopter after the State Highway Patrol accused a man of crashing into it while driving drunk.