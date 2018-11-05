SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — Authorities say a shooter opened fire inside a California rehab center, killing a man and wounding two other people.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Monday to calls that employees at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael had been shot.

Deputies found three shooting victims — a man who died at the scene, and a man and woman who were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known and they have not been identified.

The office says the shooter fled and deputies are searching the area with assistance from four other law enforcement agencies.

The detox center says on its website it treats people with alcohol and drug addiction and "co-occurring psychiatric problems."