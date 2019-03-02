One person was killed and two injured in a shooting late Friday night in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, police said.

Police received a report of shots fired in the 300 block of S. Cedar Avenue shortly before midnight. Meanwhile, an ambulance was flagged down in the 2100 block of Riverside Avenue. By the time police arrived, one person in the ambulance was dead and another had a noncritical gunshot wound, both from the Cedar Avenue shooting, police said.

A short time later, police said, a third person arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center, with a noncritical gunshot wound from the same incident.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Minneapolis police tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

Staff report