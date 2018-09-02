An Amish men was killed and two other Amish were injured after their buggy was hit by a motorist, who then fled the scene and was later caught in a southern Minnesota farm field, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 21 in Amherst Township, north of Henrytown, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

A 21-year-old man died at a hospital in La Crosse, and a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The conditions of the younger victims have not been released, nor have any the three’s identities.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Canton, Minn., abandoned his car on nearby County Road 16 and ran, but a law enforcement K-9 soon found him nearby in a hayfield next to a cornfield. He remains jailed, and felony charges are pending.