MILWAUKEE — Police say one man is dead and two children have been injured in a shooting.
Officers responded to the north side shooting about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two boys, ages 4 and 14, were rushed to the hospital. Police say the 4-year-old suffered three gunshot wounds.
Authorities say the younger boy's injuries are serious and the teen's injuries aren't life threatening.
Investigators say an ongoing dispute led to the gunfire. No one is in custody.
