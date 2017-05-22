One person is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting Monday night in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police spokesman Corey Schmidt said that at 7:40 p.m. ShotSpotter technology detected several shots fired in the area of 21st and Ilion Avenue North.

Minneapolis fire officials were driving by at the time and found a "vehicle off the roadway" near Ilion Avenue North and Broadway. Inside, they located a male with gunshot wounds, Schmidt said. The male was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"We believe the car rolled down the hill, crossed Broadway and ended up on the south side of Broadway in a grassy area where there used to be a house at the time," Schmidt said.

Police believe a dispute between two people led to the shooting.

Officers later located two male suspects and arrested them.

I believe these shots are at intersection of Knox Av. N. and W. Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis, near scene where a an adult male was found fatally shot in a car Monday evening. Bus was used to help police block off the street while the crime scene was investigated. Two suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting, police said. Photo by Karen Zamora.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

