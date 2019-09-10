BERLIN — Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf.
City authorities said Tuesday that the fire broke out late Monday at Duesseldorf's Marienhospital.
A 77-year-old man died at the scene.
Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Report: Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital
A Paris newspaper says seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in one of the French capital's hospitals.
World
1 dead, 19 people injured in German hospital fire
Officials say one person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf.
World
Syria's Raqqa still finding the dead, 2 years after IS fall
The neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the house next door. The house, which the Islamic State group had used as a school for its "cubs," had been untouched ever since the militants were chased out of the Syrian city two years ago. Weeds grew around an abandoned car in its courtyard.
World
Toronto Film Fest pays tribute to Streep, Phoenix
In a gala dinner held Monday amid the Toronto International Film Festival's unspooling premieres, the festival paid tribute to Joaquin Phoenix, Meryl Streep, filmmaker Taika Waititi and cinematographer Roger Deakins.
World
Alibaba's Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who helped launch China's online retailing boom, stepped down as chairman of the world's biggest e-commerce company Tuesday at a time when its fast-changing industry faces uncertainty amid a U.S.-Chinese tariff war.