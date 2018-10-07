STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Authorities say one man is dead and another man is missing after their boat capsized near a dam in central Wisconsin.
The Wausau Daily Herald reports the accident happened Saturday morning.
Portage County Patrol Sergeant Jeff Coey says the men's fishing boat capsized when it was too close to the Wisconsin River's DuBay Dam.
The body of one man was found about 90 minutes after authorities began the search. The search for the second man continued on Sunday.
Their names have not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
1 dead, 1 missing in central Wisconsin boating accident
Authorities say one man is dead and another man is missing after their boat capsized near a dam in central Wisconsin.
National
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announces death of his father
The Rev. Llewellyn Scott Walker, a retired Baptist preacher and the father of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, has died.
Variety
Frank Lloyd Wright Wisconsin theater to be restored
A theater at Frank Lloyd Wright's 800-acre Taliesin estate in Wisconsin will undergo an $867,000, two-year restoration.
TV & Media
Midwestern restaurants accused of exploiting Latino workers
On a cool Monday evening in August, a few minutes after the 10 p.m. closing of Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown, a group of men is settling in for the night. Some are from Guatemala, others are Mexican and one is a U.S. citizen. They crack jokes, drink beer and relax — some sprawled on bare mattresses, others lounging on dilapidated furniture amid an assortment of shopping carts.
Local
Former Vikings defensive back, motivational speaker Keith Nord dies at age 61
The former Vikings defensive back died at his home in Orono on Sept. 19 at age 61. The cause was cancer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.