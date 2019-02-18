WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One person is dead and another is missing after a semi plunged off a bridge and down a cliff into a lake below near Wisconsin Dells.
Authorities found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Below they discovered a semi completely submerged in the lake.
The Wisconsin State Patrol crews worked for hours to pull the semi out of the water and found one person dead in the cab. The State Journal reports the search for another person believed to have been in the semi was called off Sunday evening due to decreasing visibility and weather conditions. The search is expected to resume Monday morning.
