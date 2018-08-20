CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A Minnesota man is dead and another missing after an unoccupied pontoon boat was found on Lake Wissota in western Wisconsin.
Authorities were called Sunday about the pontoon near the Wissota Hydro Dam.
Someone later reported finding a rubber tube floating near buoys near the dam. A man's body was attached to the tube by a rope.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office identifies the dead man as 50-year-old Travis Cramer of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Another man who was on the pontoon, 22-year-old Antonio Robinson of Minneapolis, was missing.
Authorities say Cramer owned the pontoon and was camping in the area with Robinson. The search for Robinson continued Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
He sizes up millennials' savings
On the 28th floor of a high-rise in Chicago's South Loop, Cortlon Cofield, owner and financial planner at Cofield Advisors, has to get creative with…
Local
All St. Croix bridge lanes to remain open as crews repair pipe
All traffic lanes will remain open on the St. Croix River bridge as crews make repairs to a storm sewer pipe on the Wisconsin bluff.Plans…
Local
Mahtomedi neighbors settle with city over flooding
The city will pay $750,000 to five homeowners.
Local
Wisconsin 3M plant under scrutiny again
WAUSAU, Wis. – Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is investigating air pollution at a 3M Corp. factory in Wausau. Records show that a pollution…
East Metro
Owner of St. Paul mansion who ran afoul of regulators puts B&B up for sale
Historic St. Paul B&B that drew lengthy controversy hits market for $850,000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.