THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities say one person was killed and one injured after a shooting at a Southern California mall.
The Ventura County sheriff's department says on Twitter that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.
The county fire department says the victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was being taken to a hospital.
Authorities are setting up a safety zone across the street.
A message left for the sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Pentagon releases names of 7 airmen killed in crash in Iraq
The Defense Department has released the names of seven airmen who were killed Thursday when an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq. The…
Politics
Analysis: Was McCabe's firing Trump's vendetta or a signal to others?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe as deputy FBI director Friday night, mere hours before McCabe would have earned his full retirement benefits. And…
National
Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'
As crews began removing bodies from beneath a collapsed pedestrian bridge Saturday, a victim's uncle raged against what he called the "complete incompetence" and "colossal failure" that allowed people to drive beneath the unfinished concrete span.
Politics
Trump and the truth: A president tests his own credibility
When does he know the things he says are false, and when is he simply misinformed?
National
Source: McCabe turns Trump memos over to special counsel
Though the precise contents are unknown, the memos could help substantiate fired FBI official Andrew McCabe's assertion that he was unfairly maligned by the White House.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.