ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul fire officials say one person is dead and another injured after a motor home fire.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found fire and smoke pouring from the front of the vehicle.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports one person inside the motor home died but another escaped with minor injuries.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is "presumed to be a mechanical failure" and accidental.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is expected to release the name of the victim later this week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Pilot survives crash of small plane
The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hugo escaped serious injury.
Minneapolis
Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
Video showed Hakeem Coles, at 6 feet 5 and 300-plus pounds, "punch [the general manager] in her right ear ... causing her to be knocked unconscious," the indictment read.
Local
See a deer on the road? Resist the urge to swerve
Minnesota ranks sixth highest in the nation for roadway animal crashes between September and November.
National
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.
Local
Police probe 3rd Milwaukee interstate shooting in 2 weeks
Law enforcement officers are investigating the third shooting along a Milwaukee interstate in less than two weeks.