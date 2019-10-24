MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Milwaukee say one child is dead and two others injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Officers were called to the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one of the children died. The three children are ages 10, 6 and 4.
Police say the crash involved two vehicles. Authorities are not sure if the children were struck by both of the vehicles, but police say both vehicles fled the scene.
