ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old girl is dead and another child is critically wounded after a drive-by shooting in St. Louis.
The shooting happened Sunday night outside a home on the city's south side. The child killed was identified Monday as 3-year-old Kenndei Powell.
Police called to the home found Kenndei and a 6-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. The 6-year-old is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Police say two 28-year-old men and five children, ages 3 to 8, were standing on the sidewalk next to a car with a woman seated inside the vehicle. Another vehicle drove by and shot into the crowd. Only the two children were struck.
No arrests have been made.
