BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says one person has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy shot himself.
Authorities say the boy found an unsecured handgun in his family's home shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday and suffered a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. His condition was not released.
Sheriff's officials say an arrest was made and formal charges are pending with the Beltrami County Attorney's Office. Authorities did not describe the relationship between the person arrested and the boy.
