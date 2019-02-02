MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say one American has been killed and another injured in the resort town of Acapulco.
The Guerrero state attorney general's office said Saturday that both citizens were attacked by six armed men at a house with a small drug laboratory.
Agents also found marijuana plants, cocaine packets and utensils to condense cocaine into crack.
The office said the injured American made his way to the hospital Friday afternoon with bullet wounds in an armpit, leg and hand.
He is now in stable condition and told agents he had been invited to the house for a meal.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not announce the identity of either victim.
