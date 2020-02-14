A distinctive 1920s house in the center of the Twin Cities is searching for a buyer from either side of the Mississippi River, which the home overlooks.

Walk into the foyer of the $1.375 million house and you’ll see stone floors, curved walls and a tall spiral staircase that extends three floors. The historic details and original architecture have been left intact over the century, including a formal dining room with wrought-iron gates and a window seat. The abundant woodwork was recently restored to its original beauty.

Built in 1922, the house blends elements of Craftsman and English cottage style, and was the first residential project to receive widespread attention for its St. Paul architect, Kenneth B. Worthen.

Entering the house feels like stepping back into another era, said Aaron Brown, real estate agent with Weichert, Realtors Advantage.

But the home also has been extensively updated. When current owner Doug Baldwin bought it in 2014, he immediately renovated the kitchen, which now sports glossy hardwood floors, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms and bedrooms also got a refresh.

“For the first few months I lived there, I just had the guest room and the laundry room. Those were the two rooms I was allowed, and everything else was sort of roped off under construction,” he said.

To Baldwin, his home’s best feature is its location — equidistant from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul, making for an easy commute to either city. The river is just across the street, and runners and bikers can enjoy the scenic views along the wooded trails.

“It doesn’t strike you that, ‘Gee, I’m in the middle of the city right now,’ ” Baldwin said.

So why is he selling?

“Now that my kids are out of the house … it’s just more house than I need. It’s a great house for a family,” he said.

Aaron Brown, (612) 616-0733, at Weichert, Realtors Advantage, has the listing. (There will be open houses 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 and noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. The home is located at 322 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul.)

Audrey Kennedy (audrey.kennedy@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.