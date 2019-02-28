BRUSSELS — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has led thousands of Belgian students in a climate change march — the second she's led in as many weeks to draw more attention to the topic.
It was the eighth week in a row that school kids have skipped school to protest. Numbers have come down from the tens of thousands recorded earlier — there was one march of about 3,000 in Antwerp Thursday, and several thousand in Brussels and provincial centers.
Thunberg has become her generation's voice on climate change after inspiring students around the world to go on strike to express their anger and angst over global warming.
Student leaders are planning another march next week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Dozens of Australian journalist face charges over sex trial
Lawyers say an Australian state prosecutor has sent letters threatening to charge media organizations and dozens of journalists with breaching a gag order that banned reporting of Cardinal George Pell's convictions on charges of sexually molesting two choirboys.
World
UN faults Israel over deadly 2018 crackdown on Gaza protests
Israeli soldiers intentionally fired on civilians and could have committed crimes against humanity during a string of crackdowns against Palestinian demonstrators last year in Gaza that left 189 people dead, U.N.-backed investigators said Thursday.
World
European court rules in favor of child migrant, fines France
The European Court of Human Rights has ordered France to pay 15,000 euros ($17,000) to an Afghan migrant for failing to protect him when, as a 12-year-old, he lived alone in a makeshift migrant camp in Calais.
World
Lawyer: Russian on hunger strike in Greece suffering
The lawyer for a Russian suspected of bitcoin fraud and wanted by three countries say the man's health is deteriorating due to his hunger strike
World
Pakistan pledges to release captive Indian fighter pilot
Pakistan's prime minister pledged on Thursday his country would release a captured Indian jetfighter pilot the following day, a move that could help defuse the most-serious confrontation in two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir.