HEALDSBURG, Calif. — The artist who created an 800-pound (363 kilograms) sculpture of a hammer that was stolen from a Northern California community center is offering a $1,000 reward to nail the thieves.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Tuesday that Healdsburg artist Doug Unkrey made the offer. He made the 800-pound ball-peen hammer out of mixed metals. It has a long redwood handle and measures 21 feet (6 meters) long and the head is 6 feet (2 meters) tall.
The piece, valued at $15,000, was loaned by the artist about a year ago to the Healdsburg Community Center. It vanished from the lawn sometime Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.
Unkrey says it would have required about eight people or a flatbed trailer with a winch to carry off his work.
